Police investigating shooting involving officers in West Phoenix

The intersection of 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road was closed off as Phoenix police investigate a...
The intersection of 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road was closed off as Phoenix police investigate a shooting involving an officer.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says they are working on a shooting involving officers in West Phoenix early Saturday morning. It happened near 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Initial reports came in around 8 a.m. but no other information has been released.

Arizona's Family spotted a bus inside of the crime scene. It's not yet clear if the incident...
Arizona's Family spotted a bus inside of the crime scene. It's not yet clear if the incident happened there.(Arizona's Family)

Arizona’s Family is at the scene and is working on learning more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

