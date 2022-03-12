PD: Phoenix man opens fire in his apartment complex, killing one person

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man is accused of opening fire in his apartment complex, shooting at workers and neighbors, killing one of them. It happened Thursday afternoon near Indian School Road and 30th Street.

This terrifying series of events started around 12:30 a.m. when police said Zachery Shropshire, 32, started indiscriminately shooting just steps from where he lives. “It was a big rifle and he was just shooting it,” Dave Pfeiffer said.

Pfeiffer lives just below Shropshire. He said he heard the gunfire and came out. He made eye contact with him and then ran back inside. “He walked back around shooting again and next thing I heard, he was gone,” he said.

Arizona’s Family asked him if he ever had concerns about Shropshire. “No, nothing like that,” he responded.

Pfeiffer said several construction workers were nearby, replacing old windows. They ran for cover. A neighbor reportedly told police he tried to move the victim, Alvaro Briceno Quezada, 37, who’d been shot in the leg. Shropshire started shooting at them and that neighbor took cover. Briceno Quezada was shot several more times and later died.

Shropshire took off in a car. He reportedly struck a parked vehicle near Earll Driver and 32nd Street. He left that scene and tried to get into a woman’s car. Her daughter was in the backseat. She told Arizona’s Family she yelled at him to go away. Her daughter noticed he had a handgun after.

Shropshire was arrested in an alley nearby. “This incident involved numerous victims, several different crime scenes with extreme violence,” Josh Maxwell, a prosecutor said, during a court hearing.

Maxwell asked the judge for a $3 million cash bond during Shropshire’s arraignment, which the judge agreed to.

Shropshire is on parole after spending time in a Georgia prison. “We are here to get justice for our friend who died and make sure that guy stays in jail,” a friend of the victim said in court.

Arizona’s Family reached out to the apartment complex where this happened. They said they had no comment. Shropshire is facing 12 felony charges, including first-degree murder.

