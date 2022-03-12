MCSO looking for 6-year-old Guadalupe girl who went missing overnight

GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a 6-year-old girl who went missing after her mother put her to bed Friday night. MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett says Luna Nunez was reported missing after her mom found her missing around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Her home is near Calle Guadalupe and Avenida de Yaqui. Luna is described as 4′2″, brown hair, brown eyes, and weighing about 160 pounds. She could be wearing pink pajamas and possibly a pink unicorn blanket as well. Anyone with information is being asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.