How much of an impact is the war in Ukraine having on Arizona grocery prices?

Some Arizonans have been blaming high prices at the grocery store on the war in Ukraine so 3 On Your Side went to the experts for answers.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:25 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The war in Ukraine is having a financial impact on all of us in Arizona. We’ve already seen the average cost of gas break records and there are concerns grocery store prices could rise further.

The cost of groceries went up recently for a number of reasons like transportation costs, supply chain issues and more. But will the war between Russia and Ukraine push up prices even more? Some internet headlines are alarming people with sayings like, “Groceries will spike 22% because of the war.” But that’s misleading because the article is referring to global food prices, not prices here in the U.S.

US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood

That’s because the U.S. imports very little food from Ukraine or Russia. Ukraine is referred to as the “breadbasket of Europe” and for good reason. They export a lot of food and agriculture to European countries and in those countries, food costs will go up.

But Kathleen Merrigan, the former deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture doesn’t think the war will affect Arizona’s grocery stores that much. “We’re not a big importer of Ukrainian food but Ukraine is a huge agricultural country. Like 70% of their land is in agriculture and the fifth largest exporter of wheat in the world so there are countries that are dependent upon Ukraine for their food. And many of those are food insecure places,” she said.

Scottsdale woman helps Ukrainian family escape war

Countries like Yemen, Egypt, Ethiopia and Lebanon, they’re going to have problems, particularly when it comes to all the wheat and corn they get from Ukraine. But the U.S. should see very little to no increase in prices because of the war. The U.S. imports and gets much of the food from Canada and Mexico.

