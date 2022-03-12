A dry, warming trend dominates

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Upper-level ridging has been spreading eastward across the region since Friday; as a result, dry air continues to spill in from the north. Despite a weak disturbance skirting us to the north, we will remain dry, and temperatures will continue to rise on Sunday. Expect west-southwest winds to increase, gusting 20-25 mph across the low deserts by Sunday afternoon. In the low deserts, Sunday high temperatures will climb to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

This upcoming week will feature minor heat impacts, as a warming trend will persist. High temperatures will jump from the lower 80s on Monday to the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Those in the high country can anticipate highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Another weak system will slide past the area toward the middle of the week, increasing winds into Thursday and briefly preventing temperatures from further rising. Thursday and Friday highs in the lower to middle 80s will rebound to the upper 80s into next weekend. While we’re a bit too far out, a stronger system could return higher precipitation chances next Sunday. We will continue to watch over the next week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.