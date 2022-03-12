Daniel Robinson’s family to hold vigil Saturday at the Arizona State Capitol

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been months since a beloved Valley geologist went missing in Buckeye last summer. His family is holding a vigil at the steps of the Arizona State Capitol Saturday night. They’re going to honor Daniel with a candlelight ceremony and hope for a big turnout.

On Saturday, his family and a group of volunteers went out for their 27th search. “At least the community is there, it takes a village, and we’re all working together to search for my son,” David Robinson, Daniel’s father, told Arizona’s Family. “I’m a soldier, I fought for this country, and one thing we do, is we never leave a fallen comrade behind.”

Buckeye police say they continue to follow every lead and communicate with the FBI. But the family is also taking matters into their own hands, hiring private investigators. They’re asking the community to help fund the forensic work needed to finally find Daniel.

Daniel Robinson, 24, was working at a job site near Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road on June 23. That’s when anyone last heard from him. His father reported him missing later that night. His car and some belongings were found about a month later, and by the end of July, human remains had pointed signs at possible closure. But DNA results showed that it wasn’t him. In December, the family expanded the search to Phoenix and Goodyear.

David says his disappearance is particularly suspicious because Daniel’s cellphone was wiped clean, and it was missing a memory card when police recovered it. According to a Buckeye Police report obtained by Arizona’s Family, Daniel had been text messaging with a girl he wanted to be in a relationship with. Still, after several unannounced visits to her home by Daniel, she told him she didn’t want to hang out with him. His father says he relies on his faith to keep going. David hopes someone, soon, will come forward with information on his son.

