Arizona’s public universities release new tuition, fee proposals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s public universities have released new tuition and fee proposals to be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR).

Proposals will be presented to the board during a meeting at Arizona State on Thursday, March 24, and a public hearing will be held on Monday, March 28.

Public comments on the proposals can be made here starting on March 14th or emailed to tuition@azregents.edu

The proposals will be voted on by ABOR during a meeting at University of Arizona on Thursday, April 7.

University of Arizona’s proposal

Undergraduate Programs Guaranteed resident tuition will increase 2% Guaranteed non-resident tuition will increase 5.6% Non-guaranteed resident tuition will increase 2% Non-guaranteed non-resident tuition will increase 5.6%

Graduation programs Resident tuition will increase 2% No change in non-resident tuition (0%)



More than 99% of continuing undergraduate students will experience no increase in tuition or mandatory fees for 2022-2023, due to their enrollment in the tuition guarantee program. Incoming undergraduate students for the 2022-2023 academic year are guaranteed the new tuition and fees rate for four consecutive years. Incoming graduate students for the 2022-2023 academic year are guaranteed the new mandatory fees rate for four consecutive years.

Mandatory fees will increase by $175 per year for the Health and Recreation Fee and $135 per year for the Student Services Fee. In addition, the Recreation Center Program fee may increase annually based on the Consumer Price Index, and the Arizona Financial Aid Trust fee will increases based on an approved tuition increase.

Arizona State University’s proposal

Undergraduate Programs Resident tuition will increase 2.5% Non-resident tuition will increase 4% International tuition will increase 5%

Graduation programs Resident tuition will increase 2.5% Non-resident tuition will increase 4% International tuition will increase 5%



The digital immersion per credit hour will increase by 2% with a cap on Arizona undergraduate and graduate students equivalent to full time immersion tuition rate per semester. Digital immersion base tuition for non-resident students is billed per credit hour with no cap.

Northern Arizona University

Undergraduate Programs Resident tuition will increase by 3.5% Non-resident tuition will increase by 3.5% International, online tuition will increase by 2%

Graduate Programs Resident tuition will increase by 3.5% Non-resident tuition will increase by 3.5%



NAU’s Pledge Program, which guarantees a tuition rate for four years for incoming resident undergraduate students on the Flagstaff campus, remains in place.

