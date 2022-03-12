Arizona pharmacies begin ‘Test-to-Treat’ program, offering antiviral COVID pill

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy locations in Arizona and across the nation are part of a new initiative that will test people for COVID-19 and treat those who test positive with antiviral medicine. It’s the new “Test-to-Treat” program launched by the Biden Administration.

CVS confirmed to Arizona’s Family that 1,200 of their MinuteClinic locations statewide would participate in the program. Walgreens officials confirmed to Arizona’s Family they will also have Test-to-Treat sites in Arizona, but did not say which locations would be participating. They said they have recently started releasing the COVID-19 oral antiviral pills, and say additional details will be released at a later date.

Treatments include two antiviral pills, Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir. Pfizer’s Paxlovid is for people 12 and older, while Merck’s molnupiravir is for adults only. More than 1,000 pharmacy clinic locations nationwide received COVID-19 antiviral pills this week. Patients are advised to take the treatment within a few days of having symptoms.

Arizonans will be able to get tested, and if they test positive and are eligible for treatment, they will receive the prescription. The program does not require those to get tested at a Test-to-Treat site; instead, they can bring at-home test results. A federal website to see all Test-for-Treat sites is expected to launch in mid-March, but to find a CVS location near you, visit cvs.com/minuteclinic. For more information about the Test-to-Treat program, visit aspr.hhs.gov.

