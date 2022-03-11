Weak Wi-Fi at home? Here’s how to make it better

PHOENIX (Data Doctors) -- Several variables can cause your Wi-Fi signal to be weak in various parts of your house.

Distance from the wireless router

Congestion from other wireless networks

Physical obstructions

Q: I need to improve the Wi-Fi signal in some parts of my house and want to understand the difference between using range extenders and switching everything out to a mesh network.

A: Before you spend any money trying to improve the signal, there are a few things you can try.

Center the router if you can

If your wireless router is at one end of the house, relocating it to a more centralized spot might provide better coverage for the entire house.

Wi-Fi signals transmit spherically, so if you’re in a two-story house, try locating the wireless router near the ground on the second floor.

Change frequencies

You might also be able to improve your connection by switching from the 5GHz to 2.4GHz option if you have a dual-band router. The 5GHz connections are faster, but the signal range is shorter than a 2.4GHz connection. The lower 2.4GHz frequency is better able to overcome physical obstructions, and for surfing the Internet, you probably will not notice the difference in speed.

What’s in the way?

Wi-Fi signals can be obstructed by several common building materials, especially metal and concrete. Another obstruction can come from walls or ceilings that use metal lath inside of plaster, even though they may not be that thick. If you know that you have building materials obstructing your signal, adding to or changing out your equipment might be your best option.

Pros and cons of range extenders

The least expensive way to increase coverage in a large area is by using a device that will repeat the primary signal. It’s called a range extender. While range extenders are relatively easy to set up, you’ll have to experiment with various locations to get the best speed versus coverage balance. Because range extenders magnify your existing signal, putting the device where the signal is weak won’t do much. Look for placement within a strong signal that will provide coverage into the weak area.

Under the best circumstances, expect slower speeds when you are connecting through the extender. Also, the extender will have a different network name, so you’ll have to manually change when you are in that region.

These devices don’t boost your Wi-Fi signal; they only extend the signal’s range. The trade-off is slower speeds.

Pros and cons of mesh networks

Switching to a mesh network means that you’ll have to buy multiple new devices to place throughout your house. These devices replace your existing single Wi-Fi router. The larger your coverage area, the more devices you will need to buy, which means this can be an expensive solution.

The value of setting up a mesh network is your connection speed will be relatively the same no matter which Wi-Fi device you connect to. Your speed with a range extender will be slower; on a mesh network, it won’t

Also, each access point in a mesh network broadcasts the same network name (unlike range extenders), which means you won’t have to switch connections as you move about your home.

There are many other technical benefits to using a mesh network, especially if you have many users. If you want the best signal everywhere, this is the way to go.

