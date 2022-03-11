Voter-approved Arizona education tax dead after court ruling

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Arizona’s education tax on the wealthy to boost education spending that voters approved in November 2020 has been permanently blocked by the courts. It comes just as last week, the Arizona Supreme Court rejected a request from Republican lawmakers who wanted the court to immediately rule that the tax couldn’t be enforced.

“This ruling is a win for Arizona taxpayers. It’s another step in undoing the damage of Prop 208 and making sure we continue to benefit from having the lowest flat income tax rate in the nation.“ Gov. Ducey said. While we expect the ruling may be appealed, we are confident the Arizona Supreme Court will find 208 unconstitutional, as they did last year. Arizona is – and will remain – a state that knows how to prioritize education while keeping taxes low and attracting jobs.”

Republicans in the state legislature applied the court’s ruling. A statement from the Arizona State Senate called it a “major victory for Arizona taxpayers.” Senate President Karen Fann (R-1) also chimed in, saying that “out-of-state special interests” tried to deceive voters. “We are thrilled that this job-killing tax hike won’t go into effect. Now the state’s leaders can pursue important education funding while we craft next year’s budget,” Fann said.

Meantime, State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman voiced her disapproval for the ruling. She said on Twitter that while “some may celebrate the court’s decision to overturn,” that the “voter’s intent” remains the same. She asked Gov. Ducey and the state legislature to act on education funding.

Parents don’t care about who won or lost political points today. They care about the answers to these questions, and there is still time for Governor @dougducey and this legislature to act. — Kathy Hoffman (@Supt_Hoffman) March 11, 2022

The Arizona Education Association was one of #InvestInEd’s biggest supporters. One major challenge in the lawsuit was a state law that limits the amount of money the state can spend on education. Prop 208 listed the potential revenue as grants so it wouldn’t count against that spending cap. Danny Seiden, president of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry -- which opposed Prop 208 previously said that wording only hurt the initiative. The tax would have imposed a 3.5% tax on taxable annual income over $250,000 for single people and married people filing separately or $500,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Stay with Arizona’s Family as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.