Valley real estate company teams up to help Arizona Helping Hands shoe drive

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- 72SOLD is partnering up with Bally Sports. They’re sponsoring Arizona Helping Hands’ shoe drive. It’s happening now through the end of March, and donations help foster kids right here in the Valley. Some of the donations have already been received, but they’re hoping to get more shoes on even more feet. 72SOLD is accepting new and lightly-used shoes at their offices in Scottsdale, Gilbert, and Glendale.

