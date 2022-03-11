Three hurt after explosion at Glendale strip mall

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rushed to the hospital, and another woman and man were hurt after an explosion at a strip mall in Glendale Thursday night. According to Glendale fire officials, several calls came in around 6:15 p.m. about a loud explosion on the northeast side of the strip mall, which is just east of 67th Avenue along Camelback Road. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed heavy damage through at least four businesses, with a massive hole in the ceiling over two of the businesses.

A fire tore through a strip mall in Glendale Thursday night. (Arizona's Family)

A fire department spokesman says crews arrived and saw heavy fire and black smoke coming from the building. The heavy gusts of wind helped ramp up the blaze, officials said. Firefighters evacuated the four businesses and worked to contain the fire. At one point, electrical lines fell to the ground, complicating crews’ efforts to put out the fire. Firefighters got out of the building and attacked the fire from the outside and above, pouring water down over the businesses from all sides to drown out the fire. Officials say two women and one man had cuts from store windows when the explosion happened.

Officials said it took firefighters over an hour to finally put out the blaze. No firefighters were hurt during the incident. It’s unclear what caused the explosion, but fire investigators are on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

