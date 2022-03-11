Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals playing in Surprise Friday as MLB lockout ends

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- As the MLB lockout ends, the Texas Rangers have announced that they will be reporting to camp as early as Friday afternoon. The Rangers are slated to play the Kansas City Royals in a minor league game in Surprise at 1 p.m. Arizona’s Family previously reported that the start of the Cactus League should happen within the week. But with regular-season games beginning Apr. 7, it means a shorter spring training season.

Rangers 40-man roster players can begin reporting to camp today. The workouts will be open to the public beginning at 9:30 am MT each day. Fans can enter the Rangers practice fields off Bullard Avenue. — John Blake (@RangerBlake) March 11, 2022

Officials say most teams have part-time employees already in place for the start of spring training, as do most businesses in the areas. “Of course, with the last few years, as challenging as everything’s been, we’ve shown that we can be flexible and adapt to whatever we need to,” Cactus League executive director Bridget Binsbacher told Arizona’s Family’s Elliott Polakoff Thursday afternoon.

Friday’s game comes after a 99-day lockout as players reached a deal on a collective bargaining agreement. They clearly were unhappy with the just-expired five-year contract, which saw payrolls drop to their lowest level since 2015. Thursday’s agreement raised the competitive-balance tax threshold by $34 million over five years, up from a $21 million hike over the 2017-’21 deal and an $11 million rise from 2011-’16. “I think that the MLBPA historically has wanted a market-based system. Over multiple negotiations that has been a primary objective of theirs,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said after Thursday’s deal ended the lockout. “Markets produce market results. And I think that the changes that were made in this agreement moved dramatically in their direction on topics like the CBT threshold, and I think you’ll probably see a little different market results as a result of the changes.”

The deal brings major changes that include expansion of the DH (designated hitter) to the National League, increasing the postseason from 10 teams to 12, advertisements on uniforms, a balanced schedule that reduces intradivision play starting in 2023, and measures aimed to incentivize competition and decrease rebuilding, such as an amateur draft lottery. Reports on social media also showed that training camps in Florida are also opening up on Friday.

I'm hearing from teams in Florida that there will be a new spring training schedule



Teams will be grouped in similar pods to last year, according to geography.



So there will be a Tampa pod, Fort Myers pod and South Florida pod. If you have tickets, stay tuned for how that works — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 11, 2022

For more specific information on Cactus League ticket and game policies, you can head to its website. An updated, complete schedule has not yet been announced.

