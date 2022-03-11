Your Life Arizona
Temperatures start to warm up during weekend for Phoenix area

Your 7-day outlook for the Phoenix-area
Your 7-day outlook for the Phoenix-area(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was another cool start to our morning with lows in the mid-40s. Friday, we will see highs around the lower 70s as our average high this time of year is 76. A tad bit breezy again this afternoon, but the winds should taper off after sunset. The good news is that temperatures will start to warm up over the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds over our state.

Expect to see clear skies and near-perfect conditions. The high on Saturday will be 78 degrees and on Sunday will be in the lower 80s. Temperatures will really warm up Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 86 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above average. The temps will cool down slightly later in the week, and conditions will stay sunny and dry all week long.

