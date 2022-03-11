Your Life Arizona
Surprise couple targeted for arson three separate times

Several homes have been targeted multiple times by an apparent arsonist in Surprise.
By Amy Cutler
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:25 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Surprise couple became the victim of arson three separate times, their cars and homes targeted. Police are investigating, offering up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest. Neighbors took cell phone videos of the aftermath. The car sitting in their neighbor’s driveway was set on fire, and it quickly spread into the driveway, destroying their classic cars inside.

It happened in April of last year at their home near Bullard and Waddell. Two weeks earlier, neighbors said all four tires on the wife’s car in the driveway were slashed. Then in July, police confirmed a Molotov cocktail was thrown through one of their windows. Neighbors said the couple rented the home and decided to move.

“Just that we felt very unsafe, very unsafe. We all put cameras in immediately. Every house has a camera on that house,” Alana Edwards said. Edwards lives just next door. “Honestly, they were so mortified, they had no, they felt that they had no enemies, they couldn’t understand how it could happen.”

The couple then moved to another home, 7 miles northwest of that first home. It was in that home back in December that police confirmed someone threw a tire filled with gasoline into the entryway of the house.

“It just blew out the window up top, and the smoke went all up inside. It set off the smoke alarm, and apparently, they came out and put it out with a fire extinguisher,” a neighbor who didn’t want to give his name said.

Silent Witness sent out a flyer Thursday morning, offering up to $1000 for information that leads to an arrest.

“What worries us most is that we may have something that continues, and therefore, that’s why we’re reaching out to. That’s why we’ve contacted Silent Witness,” Sgt. Tommy Hale with Surprise Police said.

