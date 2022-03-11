Your Life Arizona
Spring training schedule released; Here’s when Cactus League starts

MLB released the spring training schedule on Friday.
MLB released the spring training schedule on Friday.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Spring training fans can now mark their calendars about which games they want to attend. Major League Baseball the revised schedule for Cactus League and Grapefruit League games. Spring training for both leagues will start on Thursday. The Colorado Rockies hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields will kick things off for the Cactus League while the Minnesota Twins will be at the Boston Red Sox in Ft. Myers, Florida to start games for the Grapefruit League. Friday, March 18, will feature a full slate of games.

MLB has not released the times of each game. However, most of the Cactus League games start around 1 p.m. with a few night games sprinkled in during the weekend. Full the full schedule, click/tap here.

