Record gas prices send Arizonans in search of alternate transportation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The cost of gasoline hit a new record high average of $4.58 per gallon in Arizona Friday. And as prices continue to climb, more drivers are turning to alternative modes of transportation.

Walt Brodzinski has a pickup truck, but he gets to work every day via vanpool. “It’s about 35 miles one way, so 70 miles round trip, which is about 1,500 miles a month,” Brodzinski said. “That’s 1,500 miles a month I’m not putting on my own vehicle.” It’s also 1,500 miles worth of gasoline that he’s splitting with the other people in his vanpool. The money he’s saving is significant. “Even without the recent increase in gas prices, it’s about $250 a month,” he told 3 On Your Side.

As gas prices continue to climb, more drivers are turning to alternative modes of transportation. (Arizona's Family)

Jayne Reith is saving money, too, by using alternative transportation. “It averages out to probably $75 to $100 per month,” she said. Sometimes Reith takes the bus to her job in downtown Phoenix. Sometimes she chooses to carpool. “Talk to your coworkers,” Reith said. “Talk to your people around you. That’s the best thing to do. Find out where people are living.”

Valley Metro will also connect people through ShareTheRide.com. More than 18,000 people are registered with the program, and according to Valley Metro, new users have increased 58% in the last two months. In the last year, users seeking matches for carpools and vanpools increased more than 30%, data shows.

The light rail and buses are also gaining riders. According to data obtained by 3 On Your Side, there were 478,243 passengers in February 2021. In February 2022, that number spiked to 733,124, a 53% increase. Last month, the average weekday ridership was 28,247, a 63% increase from the year before. “February has definitely seen a jump, and with the gas prices going up, we don’t see that coming down any time soon,” said Brittany Hoffman, a spokesperson for Valley Metro. “We expect our riders are going to continue to increase.”

"We expect our riders are going to continue to increase," a Valley Metro spokesperson told 3 on Your Side. (Valley Metro)

“There is a little bit of an adjustment on everyone’s part,” Brodzinski said. “Sometimes the daily schedule has to be adjusted.” But vanpool and carpool pros say it’s worth it to save both time and money and point out the positive environmental impact of reducing the number of vehicles on the road.

As gas prices continue to rise, there has been a renewed interest in electric vehicles at dealerships around Phoenix.

With no end in sight for rising gas prices, experts don't see many Arizonans buying electric vehicles.

