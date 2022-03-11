Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

President presses Congress to pass legislation to boost U.S. manufacturing

The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act would help restore America as a domestic manufacturing powerhouse, according to President Joe Biden.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act.

The president said the legislation is geared towards restoring America into a domestic manufacturing powerhouse.

”Let’s not wait any longer,” said President Biden. “Send it to my desk. I’ll sign it.”

He made these remarks during his first State of the Union speech. He highlighted technology company Intel’s investment in building two semiconductor chip factories near Columbus, Ohio.

”I think too often when we think about chips, the conversation usually focuses on cars, but chips are a part of everything that we do,” said Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio).

Rep. Brown said the factories will allow her state to play a prominent role in boosting chip production.

”That is an investment again where we’re investing in the American economy,” Brown said.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said two decades ago, America produced nearly 40% of the world’s semiconductor chips. Now, it’s declined to only 12%.

”Even scarier, 90% of the world’s leading edge semiconductors, the most sophisticated semiconductors, are made by a single company in Taiwan,” said Raimondo.

Raimondo said America’s manufacturing dependence on other countries is a national security vulnerability. She points to supply chain issues amplified by the pandemic and is encouraging lawmakers to work the details out of the bipartisan legislation to get it passed.

A vote has yet to be scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dentists already are allowed to use Botox, which temporarily relaxes muscles and has a...
Ducey to mull letting dentists give cosmetic Botox shots
New calls from Democrats to suspend gas tax to help with gas prices increase
Gas prices are continuing to hit record highs in Arizona.
New push for Sen. Mark Kelly’s gas tax relief bill as prices surge
The Arizona Senate voted down a plan to require the state auditor general to conduct an...
Bill that would allow voters to track early ballots online passes Arizona Senate
Allister Adel isn't resigning.
Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel addresses calls for her to resign