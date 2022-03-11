Phoenix police, sister of 17-year-old murder victim plead for answers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s been more than one month since 17-year-old Kassandra Cisneros was killed near 65th Avenue and Thomas Road. Now her sister is pleading for someone to come forward with answers. “We really want justice for my sister. She deserves it. She really does. She was taken too young,” said Norma Alvarez, Kassandra’s older sister. “She had her whole life ahead of her. There’s really nothing that can bring her back.”

Phoenix police say Kassandra was picking up a coworker to take him home when the two were shot while in her car. The 18-year-old coworker had non-life-threatening injuries, but Kassandra died at the hospital. “I can’t speak on his behalf but I know it’s going to be painful for him. Why? Because he was a young man as well but he was in the situation with my sister. The last person that got to see my sister, the last person who got to see her alive,” Alvarez said. “I’m not able to tell him, ‘Hey, I’m going to take that pain away from you,’ I can’t. Because you saw what happened.”

Alvarez said her sister was an aspiring cosmetologist who loved experimenting with different hair colors and styles. “She didn’t even make it to her 18th birthday. She didn’t even make it to her graduation. Somebody that had a bright future ahead of her was taken overnight,” said Alvarez.

“This was a young member of our community whose life was lost just as it begun. We’re again pleading with the community to provide us with any bit of information they have of this case,” said Sgt. Vincent Cole with the Phoenix Police Department.

Alvarez says any little bit of information people can share will be helpful. Until the case is solved, she has a message for the person responsible. “My question to you is-- how do you sleep? You know you made a mistake or whatever you did wrong. Come forward. I just need you to come forward,” Alvarez said.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Phoenix Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

