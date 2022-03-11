Peoria volunteer for the American Legion wins Pay It Forward award

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward at the John J Morris American Legion in Peoria to Coni Moore, who has been volunteering there for over 25 years.

“She is a wonderful giving woman. She doesn’t like to take; she likes to give. Having her here at our John J. Morris American Legion family is wonderful. It’s a reflection on our veterans and the community we support,” her friend Jane who nominated her, said.

Coni does it all there. She helps cook, clean, serve meals to fellow veterans. She even puts on the woman’s art program, making poppies a universal symbol of military remembrance. Putting a smile on Coni’s face was important to the staff at the American Legion. Coni lost her house last year in a fire, so this money will help her in a big way. So we walked up to Coni and surprised her.

“I submitted your name for the pay it forward. Because of your house burning down, we wanted to pay it forward to you for all you do here is $500,” Jane said.

The American Legions Moto is ‘service, not self,’ something that Coni Moore embraces.

“It’s my family. I can’t tell you how blessed I am knowing all these folks. They have done so much to help me with what has happened; I ran into a little bit of bad luck. They had a fundraiser, and now this, I am just breathless,” Coni said.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, you can fill out a nomination form on our community page.

