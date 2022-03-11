No indictment for Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims

HOUSTON (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault.

The grand jury’s decision on Friday came about a year after the women first filed their suits.

They have accused Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex.

Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations.

Ten women had filed criminal complaints against Watson with Houston police, including eight who have sued him.

The civil case against Watson continues.

