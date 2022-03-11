Mohave Valley man arrested more than a year after allegedly breaking into school 4 separate times

MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man who allegedly burglarized a high school in Mohave Valley several times over several months, before finally being caught last week.

Detectives say John Richard Charles Pearson, 30, took several pieces of equipment during a break-in at River Valley High School in November 2020. In that first report, authorities say that he took cafeteria food, a welder, and five laptops. Then in January, detectives say Pearson broke into a classroom and took nine laptops there. Police say a third report was taken from the school where things from the kitchen were stolen from the culinary arts classroom. A fourth burglary was reported on Apr. 19, 2021, when school officials said two vending machines were broken into. Over a year later from the first incident, on Mar. 1, 2022, Mohave County investigators contacted Pearson after they were tipped off that he might have been involved in the burglary.

Detectives say during an interview, Pearson admitted to stealing the stolen items and selling them off. He was arrested and booked to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. An investigation is underway.

