LOOKING SHARP: Scottsdale Fashion Square unveils art installation of 15 saguaro sculptures called Cactus Collective

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale Fashion Square launched its latest art installation this week. Fifteen saguaro sculptures called the Cactus Collective have been placed around the mall, reflecting Arizona’s 5 C’s: cotton, climate, cattle, copper, and citrus. The Scottsdale Arts/Scottsdale Public Arts and the Arizona Office of Tourism have chosen their People’s Choice and Best in Show winners from the group of talented artists who submitted their work.

One of the many saguaro cactus art installation pieces featured at the Scottsdale Fashion Square. (Duality Public Relations)

People’s Choice Winner: Catina E. Crum – “Hug a Cactus”

Catina Crum’s creation called “Hug a Cactus” showcases Arizona as a colorful, woven wardrobe of cotton, contrasting with a spiny cactus texture, to emphasize the importance of conserving water.

Best In Show: Perry High School Advance Sculpture – “The Good. The Bad. And the Copper.”

Perry High School’s Andrew Ehrhard, Madison Brittner, Jaymie Wollert, Danielle Mendrick and Soren Snideman created “The Good. The Bad. The Copper”. This sculpture emphasizes the state’s reliance on copper as it powered Arizona’s pioneer boomtowns and Indigenous cultures.

The Cactus Collective, featuring 15 different saguaro cacti sculptures painted to pay homage to Arizona's 5 C's of economy exports. (Duality Public Relations)

On Sunday, March 13, a special Sunday Stretch with Vikara will be held at 9:00 a.m. on the rooftop overlooking Camelback Mountain and will be followed by a Music & Mixology Splash presented by Martini & Rossi from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will also be a Farmers Market pop-up with Uptown Market AZ in the Grand North Valet Circle, a Martini & Rossi Fiero pop-up experience, a “Plume & Petal” special from Zinqué and Live Music with Elvis Before Noon. And on Saturday, March 26 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., ASU’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts will host a designer student fashion show called “Uncertainty” and will highlight the graduating fashion designers. The full gallery of saguaros will be on display until Wednesday, March 30, throughout the shopping center.

