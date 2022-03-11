Hundreds of migrants dropped off at airport daily, Sky Harbor spokesperson says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Hundreds of migrants have been arriving at Sky Harbor International Airport every day for the past several months, and “most are unprepared to travel.” An airport spokesperson confirmed that the migrants are dropped off by buses from Immigration and Customs Enforcement or from an NGO based in Yuma.

Arizona’s Family contacted Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to see if the same thing is happening there. It’s not.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema mentioned the situation at the airport during a roundtable discussion on immigration on Wednesday. “We’re having a month over month increase in numbers of migrants who are presenting themselves along the Southern Border,” she said, according to a transcript. “We learned today that it has been a month over month increase every single month for the last 12 months. … A more recent issue that’s occurring is that migrants are choosing to travel to the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. And a number of those individuals have not yet had an opportunity to finalize their travel preparations. And so there’s a growing number of migrants at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on a daily basis who do not have ticketed flights to other parts of the country.”

“Many don’t have a travel itinerary, some do not have money or basic necessities like food or diapers,” airport spokesperson Heather Shelbrack told Arizona’s Family. “When they arrive, many need assistance purchasing a flight or calling someone to purchase a flight for them. Sky Harbor’s customer service and operations teams have been providing use of phones, translating services, and have been coordinating with the NGOs when refugees and migrants need additional assistance.”

Sinema described that as “commendable” while pointing out that those employees “are not trained or skilled in the area of providing short term humanitarian or physical support to migrants.” Shelbrack said the airport is not set up to offer humanitarian aid so employees work with International Rescue Committee (IRC), an NGO in Phoenix. When it can, the organization picks up migrants and refugees “who need to stay overnight or need additional services or support.” Still, space is limited.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to ICE. The agency said it would provide a statement “shortly.”

