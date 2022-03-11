Guinness donates $100K to Pat Tillman Foundation

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The company behind Guinness Beer gave a six-figure donation to the Pat Tillman Foundation on Thursday. In front of the statue of Tillman in Sun Devil Stadium, Diageo Beer Company gave a big check worth $100,000 to the charity. The money was raised through a special promotion. For every eight-pack can of Guinness beer that was sold in Arizona, the company donated $1 to its Guinness Give Back campaign. “We wanted to find a charity that really had an impact in the community and no better person than Pat Tillman and the works of the Pat Tillman Foundation,” said Brendan O’Connell with the Diageo Beer Company.

The Pat Tillman Foundation gives out scholarships to military veterans and their spouses looking to pursue higher education to help who they live. The charity has helped about 60 scholars per year since 2008, and there are 754 of them in the U.S. “This community of 754 are continued to be inspired by Pat, the life that he lived and continue to try and make a difference in their community,” said David Futrell.

Pat’s Run on April 23 raises money for the Pat Tillman Foundation. This is its 18th year. The charity is also hosting Pints for Pat at Casey Moore’s on March 19 to raise money.

