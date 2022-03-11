Gilbert veteran family caretaker concerned she’ll be dropped by VA program

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Valley military families fear a big financial loss is coming as the Veterans Affairs’ caregiver program undergoes some criteria changes after recent legislation. For three tours, Sgt. Kevin English fought for our country in Iraq. Now his wife, Lindsay Dove, is fighting for him. “I’m almost in fight or flight mode because of this situation,” said Dove.

The marine suffered from a traumatic brain injury, hurt his neck which required surgery and still suffers from PTSD because of his service. Now, Dove is at his side taking care of him at their Gilbert home and has been for nearly 10 years through a Veteran Affairs program. She left her career to be there for him. It’s only possible with the $2,800 monthly stipend she receives from VA.

“When I left the news organization, I took a pay cut. I took a pay cut to be his caregiver,” said Dove. “One day, he could be OK and the next 29 days, he could be not OK; it just depends on the level of pain and what’s going on with that,” she said.

But now, Dove and thousands of other caregivers are in jeopardy of being dropped from the program. A VA spokesperson said the Mission Act of 2018, which expanded the program for more veteran family caregivers, also requires them by law to reevaluate legacy caregivers under new criteria.

Those legacy caregivers have been caring for veteran family members prior to October 2020, which includes Dove and English. “There is a level of anxiety with caregivers in Phoenix, we haven’t been evaluated yet, but we are watching these caregivers all across the country, all around the nation getting dropped,” said Dove. The VA’s reading of the 2018 act is being disputed. So far, two veteran advocacy groups have filed a joint lawsuit to stop the reevaluations. A spokesperson said if a veteran’s family caregiver ends up being dropped, they’ll still receive a stipend until March 2023, but Dove said it doesn’t feel right for someone who served for our country like English to be worried if their loved one will still be able to take care of them. “It’s so much deeper than removing us off of the program,” said Dove. “This is not what was intended. I feel like it has to be stopped.”

