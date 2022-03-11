Your Life Arizona
Ducey to mull letting dentists give cosmetic Botox shots

Dentists already are allowed to use Botox, which temporarily relaxes muscles and has a...
Dentists already are allowed to use Botox, which temporarily relaxes muscles and has a wrinkle-reducing effect, for medical reasons.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Dentists may soon be able to offer to handle those pesky wrinkles around the eyes by injecting Botox after filling a cavity. All that’s standing in the way is a signature from Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on legislation passed by the Legislature.

The House approved the measure allowing dentists to give cosmetic injections of Botox or so-called dermal fillers on a 55-0 vote Thursday. The Senate already overwhelmingly approved the measure. Dentists testified that they’re uniquely qualified to give Botox shots because of their training and experience. One said dentists are more qualified than getting the shots at medical spas or at “Botox parties.”

