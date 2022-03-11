Cool and breezy conditions across Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- TGIF! Our latest storm system moves out of Arizona, leaving dry and cool conditions behind. Look for breezy winds with gusts up to 20mph in the Valley, especially late morning into the early afternoon. Skies should stay clear with abundant sunshine and a high of 71 degrees. That’s six degrees below normal for Phoenix this time of year.

The below-average temperatures won’t last long. A ridge of high pressure moving our way will bump Saturday temperatures to the upper 70s, and Sunday, we’ll be back near 80 degrees for an afternoon high. In the mountains, cold temperatures with wind chill values near zero are expected this morning, and the snow has stopped falling as yesterday’s low-pressure system has pushed off to the east of Arizona. Thanks to yesterday’s snow, gusty conditions will linger into today, along with slick road conditions this morning. No new snow is expected this weekend or into early next week.

A stronger ridge of high pressure should move over Arizona early next week, bringing some of our warmest temperatures of the year so far. Highs will top out in the upper 80s by Tuesday, with a slim chance we could even hit 90 degrees. At this point, we’re forecasting about 87 degrees, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer. Temperatures should fall to the low 80s by the end of next week, with dry weather expected all week.

