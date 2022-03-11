Camp O’Connor now accepting summer camp applications for 7th, 8th grade students

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking to put your kids in an educational summer camp? Check out Camp O’Connor Phoenix, where students entering their 7th or 8th-grade year can learn about American democracy! The Sandra Day O’Connor Institute For American Democracy is accepting applications for its free, week-long summer civics and leadership program. Camp O’Connor Phoenix will be held June 6-10, 2022 at the Beus Center for Law and Society, home of the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute and the ASU Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.

Campers will leave camp having a better grasp on American democracy and their role as U.S. citizens. Daily activities will include field trips to learn about the three branches of government, visit the offices of a local mayor or the state governor, meet a sitting justice, debate and vote on a proposed bill, learn the history and importance of voting, and much more.

On the final day of the camp, students will participate in a mock political convention where they can develop their own cheers, give a candidacy speech, and will choose one camper to be their “representative of the Stars and Stripes Party.” A keynote address at the mock convention will be delivered by a community leader.

To apply, register online at www.CampOConnor.org. All applications are due Friday, April 15, 2022. Applicants will be alerted by Friday, May 6, 2022 of their acceptance. For more information, contact the O’Connor Institute at 602-730-3300 or camp@OConnorInstitute.org. You can follow the camp on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or Instagram as well.

