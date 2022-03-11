Annual ‘Ostrich Festival’ returns to Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- On this edition of Field Trip Friday, we went to Chandler to re-experience the Ostrich Festival. It’s been on hiatus for two years because of the pandemic. But now, for the first time, it’s being offered for two back-to-back weekends!

What’s New This Year?

There’s so much family-friendly fun to have this year. Enjoy BMX, a high dive, and dog water show, or jam out to this year’s headliner Flo Rida. You can even get educational as you learn about our Valley’s Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs exhibit. Oh, and be part of the celebration on Mar. 17 when Chandler Community Day gets celebrated on St. Patrick’s Day.

Arizona Railway Museum

A seasonal attractive with so much to learn from! While the museum is open on weekends from September to May, it’s featured as part of the Ostrich Festival fun. Did you know that two artifacts on display are listed in the National Register of Historic Places? With a $25 admission for the family, it’s an affordable way to keep you informed and entertained.

Big Air Trampoline Park

Is the pain at the gas pump or other obligations keeping you in the Valley for spring break? No worries. Big Air Trampoline Park has plenty of ways to entertain your kids, including the Big Air Spring Camp.

