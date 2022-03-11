7 things to do around the Valley March 11 to March 13

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – With the perfect time of the year in the Phoenix area, there are so many different events and festivals happening around town and some even pre- St. Patrick’s Day. Check out some of the events happening this weekend near you.

1. Mermaid Magic at OdySea Aquarium

Have a child that loves mermaids or do you? Head on down to the OdySea Aquarium to get your mermaid dreams fulfilled. There will be a deep ocean exhibit with mermaids swimming with sharks, a special mermaid interaction with guests, meet and greets, and much more.

When: Now through March 15

Where: OdySea Aquarium at 9500 E Via de Ventura, Suite A-100, in Scottsdale

Cost: Free with paid admission to the OdySea Aquarium

More information can be found on their website here.

2. Pop-up roller rink in downtown Gilbert

Downtown Gilbert has a fun pop-up outdoor roller rink near the Gilbert water tower this weekend for a few days for ages 4 and older. There will be skate rentals but you can also bring yours as well. Some nights are even themed that helps elevate the experience even more. Kind of a fun and unique experience while the weather is perfect.

When: Now through March 21

Where: Heritage District by the Gilbert water tower near 90 E Civic Center Drive in Gilbert

Cost: $5 per person/per hour. Free skate hours are available Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More information can be found on their website here.

3. Chandler Ostrich Festival

Weekend one of the Chandler Ostrich Festival is returning after a hiatus last few years due to the pandemic. It is happening this weekend. It is filled with family-friendly activities and entertainment including Walker Hayes with his viral song, Fancy Like, along with The Band Perry and Flo Rida. Plus, there will be tons of carnival rides, food, arts and crafts, and much more for everyone to enjoy.

When: Friday through Sunday – weekend one

Where: Tumbleweed Park at 2250 S McQueen Road in Chandler

Cost: Weekend one starts at $15

More information can be found on their website here.

4. Aloha Festival

After a three-year hiatus, the Aloha Festival is back at Tempe Beach Park. There will be tons of live entertainment to check out including hula dancers along with some great Hawaiian-inspired food and so much for the whole family.

When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Tempe Beach Park at 80 W Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe

Cost: Free

More information can be found on their website here.

5. Fountain Hills’ Irish Fountain Festival

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Fountain Hills on Saturday. They will be transforming their famous fountain into a green geyser at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. There will be activities for the kids, traditional Irish folk dancing, a Celtic rock band, food trucks, a beer garden, so much more.

When: Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Fountain Park at 12925 N Saguaro Boulevard in Fountain Hills

Cost: Free admission. Beer, food, and shirts are available to purchase

More information can be found on their website here.

6. Peoria Second Saturday Fiesta

The City of Peoria and Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations are putting on Peoria Second Saturdays this weekend. This weekend, it’s fiesta-themed with a mariachi band, special dance performances, a lowrider car show, Mexican street food, vendors, and much more.

When: Saturday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Old Town Peoria - 83rd Avenue between Washington and Jefferson Streets

Cost: Free admission

More information can be found on their website here.

7. Tap Into Mesa

Try some local breweries and enjoy some live Blues music, and more at the Tap Into Mesa this weekend. There is also an optional downtown Mesa brew tasting tour. Breweries participating include Cider Corps, 12 West, Oro Brewing, Desert Eagle, and more.

When: 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: 1 N MacDonald in Mesa

Cost: General admission is $25 and includes 10 local brew tastings

More information can be found on their website here.

