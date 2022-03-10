With spring break on the way, here are some ways to stay safe in your Uber or Lyft

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Spring break is almost here, and with it comes the opportunity to travel and explore your neighborhood or a brand-new city. This year, Uber is partnering with the “It’s On Us” sexual assault awareness campaign and a big organization to help keep rideshare passengers and drivers safe. It follows Lyft’s decision about two years ago to require all drivers to complete a community safety education program designed by the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).

Uber’s new partnership with the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators means a heightened awareness of safety from the company. Elise Maiolino, Uber’s global head of Women’s Safety Policy, said they “are proud to partner with experts on campus safety, to provide important information on Uber’s safety features, and to share campus safety tips.”

Both Uber and Lyft require all drivers to undergo annual criminal and motor vehicle background checks before driving. Some common-sense safety tips for all riders include sticking with your group if you traveled together and checking in with a friend or family member once in a while. You should probably stay in well-lit areas when waiting for your ride and, of course, trust your instincts before, during, and after your ride. Another quick way to protect yourself is to check the license plate, car make and model, driver photo, and name with the app before entering the vehicle.

The Uber app has built-in safety technology features to riders and drivers safe during a trip. These features include the “Verify Your Ride,” “Share My Trip,” and Emergency Button features. The Lyft app features in-app abilities to share your ride details with a contact, get emergency help from ADT, and in-app check-ins if ride details are changed.

Uber’s Verify Your Ride is a 4-digit PIN that your driver can give to ensure you’re entering the right car. You can set up this feature by turning on “Verify Your Ride” in the app settings for every ride or just for nighttime rides. Share My Trip is a tap feature that allows you to share your driver’s name, photo, license plate, and location with a friend or family member to follow your trip in real-time while you ride. Once you arrive at your destination, the person tracking your ride will receive a text or push notification. Users can find the Emergency Button feature in the app’s toolkit, where you can select 911 assistance and share your specific location with the emergency dispatcher. In some places, your information is shared automatically.

Similarly, Lyft’s Just Checking In feature allows riders to report a safety concern or call emergency services. It’s available just in case ride details change while you’re on your way. The app also offers the ability to share ride details with a trusted contact or the ability to talk to ADT emergency services. Lyft’s safety council includes RAINN, It’s On Us, and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.

In 2021, Uber and Lyft worked together to share information about those deactivated from the platforms because of safety incidents, including sexual assaults and physical assaults that resulted in a fatality. To learn more about Uber and its safety features, click here. More tips from Lyft are available here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.