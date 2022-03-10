Valley woman describes painful, long-lasting battle with uterine fibroids

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley woman has spent years battling uterine fibroids. Uterine fibroids are tumors in the uterus that are rarely cancerous but are very common, and they can impact as many as 50 to 80 percent of women.

“They can be as small as like a green pea, or they can be as large as a watermelon. I have had patients who have had fibroids that and they look what the full term pregnant. That’s how big the fibroids are,” said Dr. Magdy Milad, a doctor at the Northwestern Medicine Center for Complex Gynecology in Chicago.

Melanie Parker, 32, from Phoenix, has been battling uterine fibroids for years. “It has been a crazy roller coaster,” she told Arizona’s Family. It all started back in 2008 when she was rushed to the hospital. “That doctor came in, my parents are in the emergency room with me, and she goes: “from imaging, we’re not able to tell if it’s a fibroid if it’s a benign tumor, if it’s a cancerous tumor, and we’re just going to have to operate on you as soon as possible and take out that ovary with it.”

Doctors worked on 32-year-old Melanie Parker as she battled uterine fibroids for years (Laura Brown | Magdy Milad)

Then a few years later, the uterine fibroids came back. “Oh gosh, here we go again. So at that point, same type of, I guess, symptoms where I was having that low back pain again. This time, the pain was actually excruciating to the point where I couldn’t even stand up straight,” Parker said. It happened two more times after that. In November, she had a fibroid the size of a grapefruit. Several doctors told her she’d never be able to have children naturally.

“Every ounce of hope that I was having to have like children in the future was constantly being taken,” said Parker. She eventually found Dr. Milad, based in Chicago, who did a procedure that gives her the option to have kids in the future. “Dr. Milad was definitely played a huge aspect in me being able to reproduce eventually.”

She said it’s important for people to advocate for themselves and find the right doctor, even if it means looking out of state. “I should not be able to still reproduce like I should not have eggs in storage. I should not still have any ovarian tissue left. And I wouldn’t have had I not persisted and did my research and make sure that I found the right doctor,” explained Parker. “The odds were against me.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.