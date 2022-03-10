Spring storms moving into Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mostly sunny and windy weather is expected for your Thursday as our latest spring storm arrives in Arizona. In the Valley, look for an afternoon high of 73 degrees. Winds will pick up to about 15-25 miles per hour as a cold front pushes through the Valley by the afternoon hours. Rain is still pretty unlikely for the deserts, but there’s a slight chance of light showers this evening in the metro.

Winds will be the strongest today in Western Arizona, where a Red Flag Warning is in effect today, along with a Blowing Dust Advisory for the Yuma Area. Look for wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. In the mountains of our state, snow is likely today. This morning, heavy snow is falling in far Northern Arizona, which will continue to move south throughout the day.

Look for the heaviest snow to hit the I-40 corridor by mid-afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Coconino County, the Mogollon Rim, and the White Mountains. That takes effect at 1 p.m. in Northern Arizona and 4 p.m. in Eastern Arizona. One to four inches of snow is likely in most spots, with the possibility of four to eight inches of snow at higher elevations above 8,000 feet. Strong winds will also make blowing snow a concern, along with slick roads.

The storm moves out of Arizona on Friday, leaving behind breezy conditions and cold temperatures. Wind chills near zero are expected tomorrow morning in the high country. The Valley will top out slightly below normal in the low 70s with breezy winds Friday. Over the weekend, winds calm down, and temperatures begin to climb. Look for 80 degrees in Phoenix by Sunday and upper 80s likely by next Tuesday. It looks like temperatures will start to come back down a bit after that.

