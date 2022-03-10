Shipping costs could rise as Arizona trucking companies deal with spiking diesel fuel costs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Trucking companies are getting hit hard by the rising fuel prices and are now considering readjusting the cost for their services.

According to AAA, the average cost for gas in Arizona is $4.54. That is 23 cents more than the national average. The average for diesel fuel jumped to $5.02 overnight. The President and CEO of the Arizona Trucking Association, Tony Bradley, says these rising fuel prices will ultimately be passed to the consumer. Click here to check fuel prices in your neighborhood

Bradley says big companies have a fuel surcharge in place, meaning they buy fuel ahead of time, paying a certain price until they get a new allotment. He says he has seen fuel prices jump over 70 cents in less than a week in some areas. That sharp increase will eventually trickle down to the customer, possibly adding to the price you pay for a package to be delivered.

“The two main expenses in trucking are labor and fuel, and so when one rises dramatically, that ultimately is passed along to the consumer,” Tony Bradley said. “They have critical infrastructure they have to support, including their employees, so they are going to have to adjust their rates to recognize the fuel rate increases.” It will hurt smaller fleets even more because they can’t absorb these costs as much as larger companies.

Mike Bradley owns and operates his own trucking company out of Tempe. When he went to fill up his truck this week, it was $800. He says he is already feeling a trickle-down as he hauls contractors’ items like tractors and water trucks. As he pays more at the pump, he is working to adjust to the rising business costs, and it significantly cuts into the profits he and other independent drivers can make.

Mike says it could also lead to the companies he works for charging their customers more. “It’s a debit card, and it comes right out of my account,” he said. “If it keeps going up and I raise my rates so high that I can’t even afford to haul stuff, then yes, I have to shut down, and they have to shut down.” He says he is trying to save in any way, including slower acceleration and using cruise control whenever possible.

