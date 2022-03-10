Lawmakers push for Sen. Mark Kelly’s gas relief bill as prices surge

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - With gas prices at record highs across the U.S., an increasing number of governors and state lawmakers are calling for the suspension of gas taxes to provide relief to motorists who are facing the prospect of even higher pump prices as the country cuts off Russian oil imports. Proposals for a “gas tax holiday” to counter inflation had been moving slowly in Congress and state capitols before Russia invaded Ukraine, but they have gained momentum this week amid surging prices that averaged $4.25 a gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA.

The bill, Gas Prices Relief Act, was introduced at the beginning of February. If the bill from Sen. Mark Kelly is passed, it will suspend the federal gas tax, shaving roughly 18 cents off every gallon of gas you buy through next January. However, according to AAA, Arizona is continuing to break records, hitting an average of about $4.40 a gallon on Wednesday.

This week, six Democratic governors urged congressional leaders to support Sen. Kelly’s bill that would suspend the 18.4% gallon tax through the rest of the year. Critics of the proposals say there is no guarantee the savings would get passed on to consumers and worry that suspending gas taxes could hurt funding for road projects. Even so, the eye-popping prices at the pump are prompting lawmakers to act.

Dennis Hoffman, an economist at Arizona State University, says the federal gas tax went back decades and helped finance the freeway system in the United States. “If you track projects in the state of Arizona, we receive a ton of federal financing for our transportation projects,” said Hoffman. Sen. Kelly says the law allocates billions of dollars to pay for infrastructure projects.

Hoffman adds that more attention needs to be focused on a solution that deals with the decreasing gas supply. He also says the bill has pros and cons, both short and long term. “Some people call it a gimmick, some people will say oh well it’s just temporary relief, and it’s necessary in a time of need… I think that most drivers will find relief by simply driving a bit less in this period,” he said.

Though average gas prices are at record levels, they are not yet the highest that Americans have paid when adjusted for inflation. The previous record high of $4.10 a gallon in July 2008 would be equal to about $5.24 in today’s dollars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

