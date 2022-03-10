Phoenix volunteers collect donations for Ukraine as loved ones try to survive the war overseas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For a group of volunteers in Phoenix, their concerns with this war in Ukraine aren’t just about gas prices, the stock market or politics. For them, it’s personal. They have loved ones in Ukraine who are just trying to survive. “My mom is in the states, but then the rest of my family is over there,” said Anastasia Glazunova. “It’s definitely been difficult kind of feeling helpless and not being able to do anything. They’re basically trying to hide. They’re in pretty dangerous areas.”

Glaznova joins other volunteers inside the Ukrainian American Cultural Center, sorting donations and packing boxes. They say Ukrainian hospitals are in dire need of emergency medical supplies. “So many atrocities happening, like I’ve been watching videos of children’s hospitals and maternity wards just being bombed, and they’re missing so many supplies,” said Glazunova. “I think it’s great the community here has kind of come together, and I feel like it’s the least I can do is help here as much as I can.”

“I can’t stand to watch them killing babies, killing mothers, killing all the young kids,” said Christine Boyko with the Ukrainian American Cultural Center.

Boyko has extended family in Ukraine. “It’s unimaginable. The horror, the disbelief is the best way to describe it,” said Boyko. “We still can’t believe it. It’s like surreal watching it on TV.”

Austin Graham said his girlfriend flew overseas Monday to help evacuees. “They have about four vans that are going around, helping people evacuate, picking up people who are in need one way or another,” said Graham. “I’m still processing it in full, but I’m trying to have faith that it’s the right path for her. She’s got some watchful eyes looking over her.”

The group is looking for donations. The biggest need is money and medical supplies like syringes, gloves and gauze. While it’s painful to be so far from the people they love in Ukraine, volunteers are determined to work hard from Phoenix to help people overseas.

“Seeing all the videos of basically the world coming together and kind of supporting Ukraine in a situation like this, all of this gives me hope that hopefully it will end soon,” said Glazunova.

You can drop off donations through Sunday at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 1102 N 10th St., Phoenix, AZ 85006 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or the Ukrainian Cultural Center at 730 S. Elm Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you’re interested in donating or volunteering, you can email zelenynatalka@gmail.com.

