Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Phoenix area prices increase by 2.1% in last two months

According to a February 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics study, all items at the national level...
According to a February 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics study, all items at the national level have increased by an average of 7.9%.(Pixabay / MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You’ve noticed it at the pumps, while paying utility bills, check out at the grocery store, and likely everywhere else—prices are climbing. In fact, over the past two months, prices have risen 2.1% and are 10.9% higher than last year. Food prices alone have increased 3.2% over the past two months and 8.2% over the year.

According to a February 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics study, all items at the national level have increased by an average of 7.9%.

‘Shrinkflation’ may be the reason your favorite products are getting smaller

On top of rising costs, you’re likely paying more for less as ‘shrinkflation’ strikes stores across the U.S. Because of record-level inflation, companies are being forced to pay more than their usual production costs. Knowing that a hike would cause consumers to notice and reduce demand, many corporations produce fewer products.

US inflation soared 7.9% in the past year, a fresh 40-year high

A graph is pictured, showing that Phoenix has seen a 10.9% increase in consumer prices since...
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has released its Feburary 2022 consumer price index to the public, showing a 12-month percent change in the metro area to be 7.9% overall.(U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics | Arizona's Family)

Calls to suspend gas taxes across the U.S. grow as prices surge

Rent prices have increased significantly in the past year, making headlines across the country. From January to December of 2021, rental costs increased by .5%, a number that may not seem high initially but was actually the most significant increase in the past 20 years. Some of this was due to many leaving their rentals to move back home with family during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an Apartment List study, Scottsdale, Mesa, Phoenix, and Glendale each made the top ten list of highest rent hikes according to an Apartment List study. Already many residents have been priced out of the Phoenix metro market, forcing them to seek housing outside the area.

Valley families on Section 8 housing struggle as evictions, rent prices rise

So, why the price increase? With higher oil prices comes a price increase on all goods and services because of ship more to ship items. This also increases transportation costs for travelers. Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, gas prices have continued to grow, bringing the price of many other items along with it. According to some experts, stimulus checks and different ongoing pandemic recovery strategies may also contribute to inflation according to experts.

A dotted line graph shows the sharp increase in consumer prices since February 2021, impacting...
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its 12-month Phoenix metro area study on consumer price inflation from February 2019 until February 2022. Over 2021, there has been a significant increase, as noted by the graph.(US Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Uterine fibroids impact as many as 50 to 80 percent of women, and it could impact fertility.
Valley woman describes painful, long-lasting battle with uterine fibroids
58-year-old Jillian Underschultz was last seen riding on horseback in the Scottsdale and Rio...
MCSO: Woman reported missing; horse returns alone after ride in Rio Verde/Scottsdale
The West is far from the only region experiencing remarkably dry weather so far this year....
More of the US is in drought than any time since 2012
With spring break on the way, here are some ways to stay safe in your Uber or Lyft