Phoenix area prices increase by 2.1% in last two months
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You’ve noticed it at the pumps, while paying utility bills, check out at the grocery store, and likely everywhere else—prices are climbing. In fact, over the past two months, prices have risen 2.1% and are 10.9% higher than last year. Food prices alone have increased 3.2% over the past two months and 8.2% over the year.
According to a February 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics study, all items at the national level have increased by an average of 7.9%.
‘Shrinkflation’ may be the reason your favorite products are getting smaller
On top of rising costs, you’re likely paying more for less as ‘shrinkflation’ strikes stores across the U.S. Because of record-level inflation, companies are being forced to pay more than their usual production costs. Knowing that a hike would cause consumers to notice and reduce demand, many corporations produce fewer products.
US inflation soared 7.9% in the past year, a fresh 40-year high
Calls to suspend gas taxes across the U.S. grow as prices surge
Rent prices have increased significantly in the past year, making headlines across the country. From January to December of 2021, rental costs increased by .5%, a number that may not seem high initially but was actually the most significant increase in the past 20 years. Some of this was due to many leaving their rentals to move back home with family during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to an Apartment List study, Scottsdale, Mesa, Phoenix, and Glendale each made the top ten list of highest rent hikes according to an Apartment List study. Already many residents have been priced out of the Phoenix metro market, forcing them to seek housing outside the area.
Valley families on Section 8 housing struggle as evictions, rent prices rise
So, why the price increase? With higher oil prices comes a price increase on all goods and services because of ship more to ship items. This also increases transportation costs for travelers. Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, gas prices have continued to grow, bringing the price of many other items along with it. According to some experts, stimulus checks and different ongoing pandemic recovery strategies may also contribute to inflation according to experts.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.