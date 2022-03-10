Phoenix adding more protected bike lanes in honor of downtown ambassador killed

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix plans to add more protective bike lanes in downtown Phoenix. This comes months after a well-known downtown Phoenix ambassador was hit and killed.

“I bike downtown and bike where he biked. Supposed to be a safe place,” said Annie Eldon, with the non-profit Phoenix Spokes People.

Hans Hughes helped greet and guide people through the city. On Aug. 20, police say he was hit by a drunk driver while riding his bike home, and he died a month later. Since then, Eldon and others have been fighting to get more protection for bicyclists. Last year, the City of Phoenix released design options for more bike lanes, and this week, it announced plans to move forward with the project.

“We are very excited that we are this far. And excited to see it happen,” said Eldon.

The city plans to add protective bike lanes on Fillmore Street between 7th Street and Central Avenue. They are designed to get drivers’ attention and prevent them from going into the bike lane. Eldon said the changes could save lives. “It will create a physical barrier between cars and bicyclists and even pedestrians,” said Eldon.

Hughes’ sister Hana Kuykendall says their family is grateful that the city is taking action. “With your help and others that loved him, we are actively witnessing the ripple effect of Hans’ kindness and his passion with helping and improving the Phoenix community. I can only hope more good will come,” said Kuykendall.

The city said parking from Central Ave to 1st Street will be removed. The protected lanes along Fillmore are expected to be completed by spring or summer this year.

