Mesa baker rallies support to help fellow Ukrainian bakery by feeding families

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Jon Przybyl loves what he does, making chocolate croissants, pastries, and artisan bread at his Proof Bakery in Mesa. But right now, Przybyl’s attention is focused on the safety and well-being of his friend and fellow baker, Ana Makiewska, who lives in Ukraine and runs a bakery of her own.

“When the war broke out, their grocery warehouse was bombed, and they made the decision we can’t be in this open hall full of windows, so they went right back to their basement bakery,” said Przybyl.

Ana and her staff were forced to evacuate their brand new bakery in Kiev following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, that hasn’t stopped them from making bread and baked goods underground while the war continues around them. The bakers in Ukraine are working around the clock to help people in need.

“They’ve baked 15,000 loaves in the last two weeks, in addition to other small pastries and cookies,” said Przybyl. “Anybody that comes in, they are giving them out, feeding soldiers and feeding people in crime zones .”

Przybyl decided to step up and help the Ukrainian bakers, who only have two weeks left of cash reserves and a month’s flour supply. He set up a Go Fund Me page, where 100-percent of the proceeds are going towards the Kiev bakery that’s feeding hundreds of Ukrainians every day.

“It’s just really cool to feel like we are all the way across the world, but we can still make a little bit of difference in any way we can,” said bakery worker Kaitlynn Carmell.

For more information on how to help the Ukranian bakers, visit Przybyl’s GoFundMe.

