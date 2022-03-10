Maricopa man waiting 3 months for title after paying off car in full

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Donald Reveile says when it comes to a family vehicle, his 2019 Kia Sorento has been pretty reliable as well as safe. “It drives great,” Reveile told 3 On Your Side. “We only have 44,000 miles on it. There’s nothing in the world wrong with it.”

Reveile bought the Kia mid-size SUV brand new a few years ago. But recently, he decided to pay it off free and clear so he could actually own it. “When I made the payment, and I made the payoff, I was excited. I didn’t owe any more money on it. I was in a good spot,” he said.

Kia Sorento’s Kia statement says he made a lump sum payment of more than $16,577 back in December, essentially paying off the balance. But Kia also sent him a letter confirming that Kia, “... no longer claims any right, title or interest ...” in Reveile’s vehicle.

With no lien on the vehicle, Reveile expected Kia would send him the title of ownership. But three months later, he hasn’t received it. “You have spent a lot of time and energy trying to resolve this on your own?” Gary Harper asked. “Yeah, I have called them probably every other day since the car was paid off in December,” he replied.

3 On Your Side got involved and Harper contacted Kia Corporate. Kia agreed to look into the matter and after discovering the problem, they immediately called Reveile, saying the title is now on its way. “I just need the title so I can move on. I’m stuck in a spot and there seems to be no way out,” he said, shaking his head.

Kia tells me they did mail the title back in January and assume it was lost in the mail. Kia is now getting a duplicate title and says our viewer should have very soon. Harper will let you know what happens in a follow-up report.

– Kia Motors Finance

