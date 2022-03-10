Phoenix police use pepper balls to get woman out of stolen semi-truck on I-10

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Part of a central Phoenix freeway is back open and a woman is in custody after police say she stole a semi-truck on Thursday. It all started when officers heard a big rig was stolen from a business near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. Police found the driver in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near 16th Street and stopped her around 4 p.m.

For less than an hour, she wouldn’t come out of the truck, police said. Police then shut down the eastbound lanes for the standoff. Officers eventually used pepper balls and she eventually got out of the truck, investigators said. The unidentified woman was then taken into custody. All the eastbound lanes were then reopened.

More than a dozen police vehicles were on the freeway. The westbound lanes were briefly closed.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.