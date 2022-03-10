Early morning rain possible for parts of Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mostly dry system is picking up the winds across the Valley. Most of the precipitation from this low-pressure system is staying north of the Valley Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Overnight, winds will still be strong, with lows in the low 50s. Wind advisory for most of western Arizona is set to expire at 2 a.m. Friday. A blowing dust advisory for portions of Yuma and La Paz counties expires at 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Friday morning. A Red Flag Warning for dangerous fire conditions are still in effect for southeastern Arizona until 7 p.m. Some impressive snow totals are already coming in, like a foot at Jacob’s Lake (elevation 8,000 feet). Kayenta and the Four Corners area has already received 8-9″. Expect 1-4″ of snow for Flagstaff with higher amounts for the White Mountains as the winter weather advisory has been expanded to that area, expiring at 5 a.m. Friday. The advisory for Flagstaff and the rest of the High Country expires at 11 p.m. Winter driving conditions should be expected for the late afternoon through the early morning hours for slick road conditions. Four to 8 inches could fall in the higher elevations.

For the Valley on Friday, some early morning showers could brush through the far east and northeast parts before sunrise. It should be over by the morning commute. Sunny and windy during the day with highs around 70 degrees. Look for a nice warm-up under mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds in for Saturday and Sunday, highs in the 80s by Sunday and upper 80s by Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.