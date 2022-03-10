Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Driver hits, kills off-duty DPS sergeant in Kingman

Logo for DPS.
Logo for DPS.(Department of Public Safety)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, AZ (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Arizona Department of Public Safety officer has died after being struck by a vehicle in Kingman. Police in Kingman say Sgt. Leo Becenti Jr. responded to a disturbance Wednesday night and got into an altercation with a man. They say the 54-year-old Becenti fell into the street at some point during the scuffle and was hit by an oncoming car. Police say Becenti was transported to a Kingman hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the 54-year-old driver who struck Becenti wasn’t immediately released by police. DPS officials say Becenti joined the department in 1998 and was stationed in District One which covers the northwestern part of the state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trader Joe's is beginning the hiring process for its South Bend store.
CHECK YOUR FRIDGE: Trader Joe’s ‘Crunchy Slaw’ recalled for contamination
According to a February 2022 Bureau of Labor Statistics study, all items at the national level...
Phoenix area prices increase by 2.1% in last two months
Uterine fibroids impact as many as 50 to 80 percent of women, and it could impact fertility.
Valley woman describes painful, long-lasting battle with uterine fibroids
58-year-old Jillian Underschultz was last seen riding on horseback in the Scottsdale and Rio...
MCSO: Woman reported missing; horse returns alone after ride in Rio Verde/Scottsdale