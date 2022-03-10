Your Life Arizona
Consumer Reports: Tips To ‘Declutter’ Your Smartphone

With so many app, photos, and songs are our phone, it can be hard to keep track of your phone's...
With so many app, photos, and songs are our phone, it can be hard to keep track of your phone's storage space.(Arizona's Family)
By Gary Harper
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Picture this: You’re about to snap a great photo, but you can’t because an alert pops up saying the storage on your phone is full. We’ve all been there! Luckily Consumer Reports has some quick tips to help you declutter your phone and get back in business.

What’s taking up so much space?

It all starts with a bit of detective work. The first thing you need to do is look into what’s taking up so much space on your phone. To check an Android phone, go to Settings, Battery and device care, then Storage. On an iPhone, it’s Settings, then General, then iPhone Storage.

Where can I save and backup my photos?

If your phone is photo-heavy, you can offload pictures and videos to cloud-based storage, such as iCloud or Google Photos, or move them to a computer or an external hard drive. You can also optimize your photos—that means full-resolution pics are stored in the cloud while smaller versions remain on your phone. If music is what you’re hoarding, consider streaming instead. You don’t need to download and store a lot of music on your phone. That goes for podcasts, too.

Too many apps?

For some people, the issue is memory-heavy apps. In that case, you can delete old apps or offload them, which gets rid of the apps but keeps their data. So you can always download them again and pick up where you left off. And don’t forget your text messages. All those shared photos, videos, and GIFs can take up space. iPhone users can clear out big text attachments on the iPhone Storage screen. Another tip: Change your settings to save your text messages for a year or 30 days instead of forever.

