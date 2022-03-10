Your Life Arizona
Bruce Weber resigns as Kansas State men’s basketball coach

The 2-time Big 12 champion coach has spent 10 years with the program.
Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber directs his teammates from the sideline in the first half...
Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber directs his teammates from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)(Emil Lippe | AP)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:20 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Ks. (KCTV) - After a 10-year run in Manhattan, Bruce Weber has resigned as the Kansas State men’s basketball head coach, the school announced Thursday morning.

K-State lost its final game of the season Wednesday night, a 4-point loss to West Virginia on the opening night of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, MO.

Weber amassed a 184-147 record as Kansas State’s coach, with five NCAA Tournament appearances and a share of the Big 12 regular season title in 2013 and 2019. His 184 wins are third-most in school history, behind Jack Hartman and Tex Winter.

Weber was previously at Southern Illinois and the University of Illinois before taking the K-State job in 2012.

