Bruce Weber resigns as Kansas State men’s basketball coach

MANHATTAN, Ks. (KCTV) - After a 10-year run in Manhattan, Bruce Weber has resigned as the Kansas State men’s basketball head coach, the school announced Thursday morning.

K-State lost its final game of the season Wednesday night, a 4-point loss to West Virginia on the opening night of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, MO.

Weber amassed a 184-147 record as Kansas State’s coach, with five NCAA Tournament appearances and a share of the Big 12 regular season title in 2013 and 2019. His 184 wins are third-most in school history, behind Jack Hartman and Tex Winter.

Weber was previously at Southern Illinois and the University of Illinois before taking the K-State job in 2012.

