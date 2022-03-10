ASU freshman dies from accidental fall during Cabo spring break trip

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An ASU freshman died on a spring break trip to Mexico after an accidental fall. Now, the community is rallying together to bring his body home so his family can lay him to rest.

Eighteen-year-old Aiden Nevarez’ death has left fellow ASU students and friends grieving the unexpected loss. When asked to describe Aiden, and his friends will say it was happiness and gratitude. “The day before me and Aiden went to Cabo, he pulled me aside and said, I could almost quote it word for word, but he says, ‘Jack, we have the best lives ever. I couldn’t imagine my life a different way,’” his best friend and roommate Jack Fitzgerald said.

On Wednesday, four of Nevarez’ friends, Max, Andrew, Jack, and Jake, sat down with Arizona’s Family. Jake and Jack were in Cabo with Aiden for their spring break trip this week when tragedy struck. A picture shows a cement area of their hotel surrounded by greenery where he died. “It almost looks like it’s just a shrub or a bush and the little wall that’s there is about knee height,” said Jake Reithinger.

But those weren’t bushes. They were the tops of palms trees with a 20-foot drop on the other side. According to the death certificate, Nevarez died from a fall and his death was ruled accidental. The death certificate does not specify if he had drugs or alcohol in his system.

His friends say there was just nobody like Nevarez. Now, a GoFundMe has raised thousands of dollars in just a few hours, and is still growing. It’s to help bring Nevarez’ body home, and to help with expenses for his family during this time. “It gives you hope for the future, that there’s (sic) good people on this earth and that people do care,” said his friend Andrew Weekley.

The four boys said you were lucky if you knew Nevarez. “He was the happiest, most genuine kid that I knew,” said Reithinger.

That’s how they all feel and know they’ll live life for him to the fullest, as Nevarez did every day. “If a smile was a person, it would be Aiden,” said Reithinger. “If I could be half as good of a man as he was, I’m winning,” said Fitzgerald.

The goal is for Nevarez’ body to be brought back to Arizona Thursday. If you would like to help the family, this is the GoFundMe page. The boys said Nevarez’ fraternity will also be donating their philanthropy proceeds next month to the Nevarez family.

