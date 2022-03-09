Windy and slight chance of sprinkles

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We’re looking at clear skies for your Wednesday evening with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Another low-pressure system will drop into our state, bringing 2-4″ inches of snow in the High Country. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Thursday for the Coconino, Kaibab Plateau, and the W. Mogollon Rim. Expect higher amounts above 8,000 ft. There is also a Red Flag Warning Thursday for southeastern Arizona for critical fire weather conditions in Graham & Cochise counties.

We have a very slight chance of some widely scattered showers Thursday afternoon here in the Valley, but anything measurable will stay north and east in the upslope areas. The biggest effect for us will be windy conditions from the west, 10-20mph with higher gusts.

Friday and throughout the weekend look mostly sunny and warmer, with highs Friday in the low 70s and 80s by Sunday. The forecast for the NASCAR races this weekend at Phoenix Raceway looks almost perfect-don’t forget to stay hydrated and use plenty of sunscreen!

