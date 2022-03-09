Your Life Arizona
Where to find tantalizing French desserts in Scottsdale and Phoenix

By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:48 PM MST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:45 AM MST
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- JL Patisserie is a high-end French artisanal bakery that sells freshly baked French bread, croissants, pastries, decadent cakes, and much more. Jenna Leurquin is the JL. She double majored as a golf student-athlete at Boise State University and quickly realized the world needed fresh wholesome foods. That idea changed her geography and her career path. Now, you see her happily making tantalizing French desserts on TikTok and greeting a line out the door. So, how did it happen?

JL Patisserie has locations in Scottsdale and Phoenix, and is looking to open a third shop.
JL Patisserie has locations in Scottsdale and Phoenix, and is looking to open a third shop.(Arizona's Family)

Leurquin moved to Paris to attend Le Cordon Bleu, one of the best-known cooking programs in the world. After graduation, she decided to make Arizona her home. She was a pastry chef for a private country club and slowly started selling her products at farmers markets. Eventually, she went all in and opened her first location in Scottsdale. She opened a second location in Phoenix during the pandemic and hopes to open a third soon.

Customer favorites from JL Patisserie include the chocolate pistachio croissant, traditional French baguette, mango passion fruit cake, and cruffins. Cruffins are muffin-shaped croissants with a sweet filling. Flavors change every Saturday, and there’s almost always a line. Specials tend to sell out by 10 a.m., so get there early.

JL Patisserie | 7342 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 108, Scottsdale and 4700 N. Central Ave., Suite 121, Phoenix | 480-859-4459 | ↗ jlpatisserie.com

JL Patisserie's tantalizing French desserts
JL Patisserie's tantalizing French desserts(Arizona's Family)
JL Patisserie's traditional French baguettes
JL Patisserie's traditional French baguettes(Arizona's Family)
JL Patisserie's mouthwatering croissants
JL Patisserie's mouthwatering croissants(Arizona's Family)

