Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Warmer Wednesday

Plan on another cool start to your morning in Phoenix. Temps will be in the 40s stepping out the door in Phoenix.
By April Warnecke
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for abundant sunshine and a high temperature of 72 in the Valley today. Light winds and a pleasant day of weather ahead.

Winds will pick up in the high country today, and even gustier conditions are expected tomorrow as an area of low pressure and associated cold front head into Arizona. Travel could become dangerous Thursday and Friday in the high country with slick roads, snow, and winds that gust to 50 miles per hour. Snow levels could drop to 4,000 feet Thursday, with 1″ down to that level, and up to 3″ above 5,500 feet. 4 to 6″ of snow is possible above 7,000 feet. Most of that snow will fall Thursday, with dry weather in the high country for Friday and the weekend ahead.

In the Valley, rain chances are pretty slim, but there is a slight chance of light rain Thursday evening and overnight. This system will also keep temperatures in the low 70s through Friday. A warm-up begins over the weekend as strong high pressure begins to build over our region. Look for low 80s by Sunday, mid-80s to start next week, and upper 80s by next Tuesday. At this point, next week looks dry.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FORECAST: Breezy and cloudy for the workweek
FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine for the week
We can expect to see below-average temperatures through the end of the workweek.
Weekend warm-up expected for Phoenix
Plan on a cool morning in the 40s to start your Tuesday.
Gorgeous day ahead