Warmer Wednesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for abundant sunshine and a high temperature of 72 in the Valley today. Light winds and a pleasant day of weather ahead.

Winds will pick up in the high country today, and even gustier conditions are expected tomorrow as an area of low pressure and associated cold front head into Arizona. Travel could become dangerous Thursday and Friday in the high country with slick roads, snow, and winds that gust to 50 miles per hour. Snow levels could drop to 4,000 feet Thursday, with 1″ down to that level, and up to 3″ above 5,500 feet. 4 to 6″ of snow is possible above 7,000 feet. Most of that snow will fall Thursday, with dry weather in the high country for Friday and the weekend ahead.

In the Valley, rain chances are pretty slim, but there is a slight chance of light rain Thursday evening and overnight. This system will also keep temperatures in the low 70s through Friday. A warm-up begins over the weekend as strong high pressure begins to build over our region. Look for low 80s by Sunday, mid-80s to start next week, and upper 80s by next Tuesday. At this point, next week looks dry.

